Crackhead Barbie: Kat Stacks Threatens Remy Ma “I Was In Prison, Pick On Me Hoe”

Ho Sit Down: Kat Stacks Jumps To Nicki Minaj’s Defense, Threatens Remy Ma

It probably goes with out saying, but Remy Ma would beat the breaks off of perpetually STD hostess Kat Stacks. That still doesn’t stop the delusional one from inserting herself in Remy Ma and Nicki’s beef. Stacks posted a series of videos to her instagram account last week to provoke Remy that mostly fell on deaf ears. A former prostitute, she calls Remy Ma “A bum bit#h” and even suggests she fights her, over Nicki because she’s been to prison already.

Video: @remyma @nickiminaj A post shared by KAT STACKS (@og_katstacks) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:42am PST

Kat comes off like an obsessed fan of Nicki posting side by side photos, copying her style. This chick might really be crazy enough to pop off for her idol!

I've always been inspired by @nickiminaj . I copy her style. A post shared by KAT STACKS (@og_katstacks) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

