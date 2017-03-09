Slimmed Down Gabby Sidibe’s Showing Off Her New Curves For ‘Nylon’

Get ’em Gabby!

Gabby Sidibe Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Nylon Magazine

Afer revealing that she’d undergone laproscopic bariatric surgery, Gabby Sidibe’s showing off more her slimmed down baaawdy.

As previously reported Gabby’s promoting her book “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare,” which is set for release in May. In it, she reveals that she decided to have bariatric surgery after she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Now she’s speaking with Nylon about other issues she’s faced including her father calling her “Fatso” and beating her as a child.

According to Gabby, she was not only verbally abused by her dad, but by her brother as well:

“Being bullied didn’t shape who the f*** I am. It shaped some of my emotions and some of my tenderness and why I don’t let people support me, but that shit also started at home. My first bully was my older brother. He said horrible things to me and I said just as bad things to him.”

She also revealed to the mag that she once worked as a phone sex operator…

“She takes a small bite and then dives into a story about how she was a phone-sex operator for three years, and that she always turns on her sex voice when she orders room service. She doesn’t mean to, but it comes out naturally, she says. Sidibe doesn’t think it’s a big deal that she pretended to orgasm on cue for random strangers over the phone…”

before speaking eloquently on Trump and rape culture. “He’s not my President,” said Sidbibe.

“At this point, are we going to be able to fix society? We f**** it up enough with Trump. It’s over. He’s not my president,” she says. “But you really have to be aware in Trump’s America, okay?”

The interview’s a really good read and gives insight to who Gabby really is as a person. Click HERE to read it in its entirety.

NYLON’s April issue hits newsstands March 28.

