Has The Immigration Ban Caused An Increase In Mental Health Services?

Last week, graduate students at the University of Southern California petitioned the university for enhanced mental health services. They requested these services for “Muslim, refugee, immigrant, international and other marginalized student groups” in response to the president’s immigration ban and other executive orders that affect the student population. Is this a reasonable ask? In a word, yes.

The primary motive behind the immigration ban and the emotion it evokes are the same: fear — fear of being deported; fear of being permanently separated from family members; fear of going back to a country where the threat of persecution and even death are present. And that fear has a huge impact on mental health.

Fear is the body’s response to uncertainty and adversity. It has well-known physical components like sweating, rapid heartbeat, and nausea. Longer term effects of fear include stress, difficulty concentrating, and sleep disturbances. Research indicates up to 20% of women (8% of men) who experience a traumatic event — like the enacting of the immigration ban — are likely to develop serious emotional problems. This could mean an increase in the number of students seeking psychological services for relief.

LeBron James Apologized To Wife Savannah For Often Putting Basketball Before Family

When you’re trying to juggle a career, a marriage, a family and still hoping to find a way to carve a little something out for yourself, something’s got to give. In an attempt to excel in one area, usually our professional careers, many of us take for granted the other aspects of our life that require tender love and care. It’s one thing to know you’re slacking in such a way, it’s another to actually acknowledge, apologize to and celebrate those who’ve been put on the backburner. LeBron James is doing just that.

While speaking with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, who have the podcast Road Trippin, he James stated that his drive to be the greatest to play in the NBA has caused him to, at times, sacrifice being with his family so that he can train, practice and play. It’s something he decided to apologize to wife Savannah for.

“I am addicted to the process. I’m addicted to the process,” he said. “It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’ I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing.’”

Diddy Announces Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story Documentary

Finally, we are getting a documentary about one of Hip-Hop’s most storied record labels and crews, Bad Boy.

Per release from Diddy’s website:

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will celebrate 20 years of Bad Boy Entertainment history at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival — the 16th edition of the annual cultural festival with the world premiere of Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story

“I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”

The film will tell the story of the famed label and it’s superstar acts including The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, 112, The Lox, Total as well as Lil Kim. The film will also chronicle the weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary and reunion concert at the Barclay Center last May. Fans will be treated to rehearsal footage from the show as well as in-depth interviews.

