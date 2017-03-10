Kandi And Porsha Try To Have Another Sitdown After THAT Hawaii “Freak Ho” Showdown [Video]

Kandi And Porsha Talk Through Drugging Drama In Hawaii

After threatening to “choke the isht out this bish” Porsha over her explosive claims that Kandi and Todd were looking to pull a Bill Cosby Classic on her…“Teapot” and “Freak Ho” are looking to see if they can reach some common ground…with a little prodding from the rest of the Atlanta ladies, of course.

In a sneak peek for the next episode of RHOA, we see Kandi and Porsha discussing their nasty dinner spat. Porsha slickly tries to call Kandi’s emotional response fake and tell her that the “truth” is hurting her…while Kandi points out that she’s been in Porsha’s corner more times than she could count, and that’s why the weird semi-rape allegations, lesbian accusations, and general mud-slinging hurts her…

Hmmm. Whose side are you on? Porsha seems adamant that she “heard” from some source she won’t disclose that Kandi wanted to drug her and do thangs to her…and Kandi maintains that that’s a harmful lie. Who do you believe?

Bravo/Instagram