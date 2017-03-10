Congrats! ‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Lands Role Of “Domino” In Upcoming “Deadpool 2” Movie

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals





Pictured: Zazie Beetz

Pictured: Zazie Beetz



Actress Zazie Beetz Cast As “Domino” In Deadpool 2

You may already recognize actress Zazie Beetz from her role as Van (Vanessa) on Donald Glover’s smash hit FX comedy Atlanta.

Well, get used to seeing her face, because she just landed a major role in the Marvel Universe. Ryan Reynolds just announced via his Twitter that Zazie is on board to play Neena Thurman, also known as “Domino,” in the hotly anticipated sequel to 2016’s hit Deadpool.

Zazie is 26 years old and is a native of Berlin, Germany.

For those unfamiliar with her new character, Domino is a member of the X-men offshoot X-force, and is known for exceptional gun marksmanship, hand-to-hand fighting skills, Domino possesses mutant probability-altering powers, somewhat like those of Longshot from X-men. Basically…she’s a badass.

Congrats Zazie! What do you think of this casting choice?

Splash/Twitter