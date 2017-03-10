Nicki Minaj FINALLY Claps Back At Remy Ma With A Little Help From Drake And Wayne
Nicki Finally Responds To Remy’s Rap Disses
Remember how we told you that Nicki was planning to drop an eleventh-hour response to Remy’s utterly disrespectful 7-minute rant against Nicki entitled “SHEther?” Well, it’s finally here.
Many were suspecting that Nicki had nada to clap back with, nor did she want Remy to drop this barrage of receipts she says she has, nor is she un-booked enough to craft a response to Remy’s soul-snatching diss track.
But as it turns out….all false. Not only did Nicki take her time to think out her responses, but she enlisted the help of her Young Money brethren (and experienced rap beef champion) Drake and Lil Wayne…to make sure it’s sometjing that sticks. Wonder where she learned that method from.
Nicki’s response isn’t quite as heavy on the vitriol…but there’s definitely some vaginal insults, some attacks on Remy’s looks and mention of her own body surgery, some mention of lack of sales, etc. There’s no question on who she’s speaking to on this one.
Anywho…take a listen:
Yikes. She called Remy Shanaynay though? That just stuck out…
If you needed a closer look at what exact shots Nicki fired Remy’s way…here you go:
I ain’t in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr
You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’
What the f*ck is this b*tch inhalin’?
I would’ve helped you out that pit you fell in
I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen
Tried to drop “Another One”, you was itchin’ to scrap
You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped
Heard your p*ssy on “Yuck,” I guess you needed a Pap
What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Lil Boogie down basic b*tch thinkin’ she back
Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?
“Back to Back”? Me and Drizzy laughed at that
They say numbers don’t matter
But when they discussin’ the kings
They turn around and say Lebron ain’t got 6 rings
I never signed a 360, b*tch you wild dumb
That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album
Shanaynay, you a fraud committin’ perjury
I got before and after pictures of your surgery
Ra took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Ra
Left the operating table, still look like “nah”
DAMN! Are you satisfied with this belated response from Nicki? Are we taking ten points off her score for a late turn in?
Who do you have as the winner in this beef? Should Remy come back and say something else??
We’re curious about these pics and texts and screenshots Remy says she has…