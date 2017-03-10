Nicki Minaj FINALLY Claps Back At Remy Ma With A Little Help From Drake And Wayne

Y’all happy now?

Nicki Finally Responds To Remy’s Rap Disses

Remember how we told you that Nicki was planning to drop an eleventh-hour response to Remy’s utterly disrespectful 7-minute rant against Nicki entitled “SHEther?” Well, it’s finally here.

Many were suspecting that Nicki had nada to clap back with, nor did she want Remy to drop this barrage of receipts she says she has, nor is she un-booked enough to craft a response to Remy’s soul-snatching diss track.

But as it turns out….all false. Not only did Nicki take her time to think out her responses, but she enlisted the help of her Young Money brethren (and experienced rap beef champion) Drake and Lil Wayne…to make sure it’s sometjing that sticks. Wonder where she learned that method from.

Nicki’s response isn’t quite as heavy on the vitriol…but there’s definitely some vaginal insults, some attacks on Remy’s looks and mention of her own body surgery, some mention of lack of sales, etc. There’s no question on who she’s speaking to on this one.

Anywho…take a listen:

Yikes. She called Remy Shanaynay though? That just stuck out…

