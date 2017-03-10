Meek Taught Me: The Internet DESTROYS Nicki Minaj’s Wack Responses And IG Posts To Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj’s Songs Fail

Poor little Meeky Minaj. After not saying anything for days, she bounced back with some new tracks going at Remy Ma. Finally! Unfortunately the songs are more deflated than her…well…never mind.

Nicki Minaj's responds to Remy Ma's diss track with a song called "No Frauds" pic.twitter.com/LnAq2OSh3X — Berenabas (@BerenabasG) March 10, 2017

She tried to defend herself by making some IG posts about it but she must have known the songs were trash because she cut the comments off.

👑 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:18am PST

Damn. That still didn’t stop the slander because there’s a dragging going on and Nicki is the recipient. Again.