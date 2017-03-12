Real Rap: A History Of Times Remy Ma And Papoose Were Relationship Goals
Remy Ma and Papoose are rap’s most unlikely inspirational couple. Seriously, who would have thought that a mixtape rapper and a woman who just got out of jail would end up being the marriage we all aspire to be. But here we are. What a time. Don’t believe us? Here are some of their most romantic, loving moments that made the internet swoon.
"Bitches ain't shit", "money over hoes", "we don't love them hoes", "these hoes ain't loyal"… I wanna be the 1st person to let all men know- WE WERE TAUGHT WRONG ! That negative way of thinking was implanted in our minds to prevent our families from growing together, to prevent us from being productive in society and to keep us at odds with our amazing Queens. As you mature in life, that train of thought will block your blessings and blind you from finding your soulmate. As you can see, this was 1 of the happiest days of our lives; you can not fake this type of happiness. Truth be told my wife and I were inseparable from the first day we met. If we weren't physically together, we were on the phone. Our time apart was spent wishing, waiting, and praying to see each other again. So by the time the legal problems came, the love was already rock solid and we knew that we weren't gonna let no prison wall come between us. I can not claim it was easy. At times it became extremely hard, but we stuck together and it was that unity that got us through it. At times we needed help and had no one to turn to, which might have been a blessing in disguise because we discovered all we got is us. It was that communication with a brilliant partner, that love from a caring concerned partner, that loyalty from a Queen that inspired me to continue and simply take it 1 day at a time. My wife came home and did everything she told me she was gonna do; this shit is so INCREDIBLE! I have never seen a person who's actions spoke more louder than they words, you deserve it all baby girl. Happy #anniversary #blacklove is for EVERYBODY black out all negativity stay positive stay successful stay united stay loyal keep winning
