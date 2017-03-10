Would You Watch? O.J. Simpson Could Be Freed From Prison With A Brand New Reality TV Series

O.J. Simpson Prison Release Reality Show Could Be In The Works

Orenthal James Simpson might be a free man just in time for Halloween. How scary is THAT?!

According to TMZ, television producers are circling like vultures awaiting the opportunity to swoop down and cash out on America’s obsession with O.J. and the double-murder that we all believe he committed.

Thing is, some execs are shook because they feel that there could be a huge public backlash if it appears that O.J. is being celebrated. They are also concerned that no company would want to spend advertising dollars on a show about O.J. released.

It’s said that one option could be a pay-per-view special that way “people could pay without being judged.”

As far as O.J. profiting off of his crimes and release, he’s technically still owes $33 million to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. It’s likely any bread he brings in would go to them.

Would you watch an O.J. release special? Even if you had to pay for it?

