Stay Woke: Police Win Warrant To Access IP Addresses On #NoDAPL Facebook Page

ACLU Challenges Warrant Allowing Police Access To Protest Page

A warrant was served by Washington police to access information behind a Facebook group dedicated to protesting the Dakota access pipeline. Bellingham #NoDAPL is described as a “Bellingham-based organizing in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe” .In the warrant issued, police are demanding access to messages, photos, videos, wall posts and location information (IP address login) for the Bellingham #NoDAPL facebook group.

The words “reckless endangerment” appear at the top of the warrant document, you can access it here, via ACLU. Police are hoping to access the personal information of anyone involved in the group. ACLU is now challenging the warrant with a court filing, citing that it violates first and fourth amendment rights. Why can’t they just read their Facebook wall like everyone else?? Do they really need IP addresses? This sounds like a 2017 Cointelpro move, protestors better stay woke.