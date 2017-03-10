Coupled Up: Tyga Takes Kylie Jenner On Disneyland Date

Kylie Jenner’s Lips Appear To Be Shrinking During Disneyland Date With Tyga

Tyga brought son King Cairo and barely legal boo thang Kylie Jenner on a date to Disneyland Wednesday. Kylie rocked a little white crop top and jeans along with red Mickey ears. She also chowed down on a churro, perhaps to the detriment of her perfectly crafted pout.

See what we mean? Are those lips shrinking or nah? Do you think Kylie is finally giving up on lip fillers?

Kylie and Tyga were photographed riding rides, trying on hats and snacking at the popular park. Things seem to be going smoothly for the pair in recent months and it definitely seems like the couple has been spending more time with King. Have Kylie and Tyga grown on you as a couple or are they still just as disgusting as when she was only 17 and they were pretending to be “just friends”?

SplashNews