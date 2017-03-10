This Fitness Trainer’s 9 Day Post-Baby Baaaawdy Is INSANE

For your viewing pleasure…

Massy Arias’ Post-Baby Body

A popular personal trainer is showing fans her her super fit post-baby baaawdy. Massiel “Massy” Arias a.k.a. @MankoFit is known for having a rock hard baaawdy that includes toned thighs and amazing abs.

And when she announced her pregnancy, her over 2 million followers waited patiently to welcome her fist child with her boo thang, fellow personal trainer Willy Beamen.



Well on Febaruary 28 Massy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Indira Sarai…

and on Thursday Massy shared a photo of her post-baby snapback.

The trainer’s gone from looking like this…

to THIS.

She’s now emphasizing that everyone’s post-baby journey is different and credits her quick weight loss to her active lifestyle and diet.

“Okay so here it is, 9 days #postpartum,” wrote Massy. […] You saw how active I was during my pregnancy and how well I ate. […] THIS POST ISN’T INTENDED TO SET ANY EXPECTATIONS OR TO BE NEGATIVE. WE HAVE ALL DIFFERENT JOURNEYS. I LOVE YOU GUYS.”

Congrats on your baby and your baaawdy Massy!

What do YOU think about Massy Arias’ post-baby baaaawdy???

