This Fitness Trainer’s 9 Day Post-Baby Baaaawdy Is INSANE

Massy Arias’ Post-Baby Body
A popular personal trainer is showing fans her her super fit post-baby baaawdy. Massiel “Massy” Arias a.k.a. @MankoFit is known for having a rock hard baaawdy that includes toned thighs and amazing abs.
And when she announced her pregnancy, her over 2 million followers waited patiently to welcome her fist child with her boo thang, fellow personal trainer Willy Beamen.
Well on Febaruary 28 Massy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Indira Sarai…
and on Thursday Massy shared a photo of her post-baby snapback.
The trainer’s gone from looking like this…
💕 40 WEEKS & COUNTING💕 I've pretty much tried everything and clearly exercise won't make this happen any quicker. I still remember all the comments being made on how intense I was training and how bad it would be for my pregnancy and the baby…well, here we are now…healthy and still going! So I'll just relax and wait for her to be ready. Going the midwife route with no interventions (but I am okay if my birth plan changes). My stomach feels like it will explode and these final weeks I got some pretty cool stretch marks 🤷🏾♀️ oh well, there's a lot I can do to make them appear better. Wanted to thank you guys for all the great wishes and cannot wait to share how labor goes and how amazing this pregnancy has been due to staying active and eating as healthy as I can. Don't get me wrong, I've had balance but it will be interesting to see how labor will be impacted. Can't wait to see! HAPPY SATURDAY GUYS 👋🏽 LOVE YA! #childofGod _____________________________________________________________ 40 SEMANAS Y CONTANDO, FELIZ SÁBADO MI GENTE 👋🏽 He tratado todo y claramente el ejercicio no va a inducir este parto. Aún recuerdo cuantas críticas me hicieron sobre como entrenaba y seguía entrenando. Cómo iba a afectar al bebe y cómo iba a dar a luz más temprano de lo debido…bueno, aquí estamos y esta niña sigue saludable. Saben que daré a luz con una partera sin intervenciones algunas. Será muy gratificante compartir con ustedes lo increíble que ha sido este embarazo he interesante sería ver qué tal este parto. Me muero por contarles cómo será mi experiencia porque ya un parto normal es visto como extraño en nuestros países latinos…y pensar que años atrás, un parto en casa era lo tradicional. Gracias por tanto apoyo. Los amo! FELIZ SÁBADO MIS AMORES! #hijadecristo
to THIS.
She’s now emphasizing that everyone’s post-baby journey is different and credits her quick weight loss to her active lifestyle and diet.
“Okay so here it is, 9 days #postpartum,” wrote Massy. […] You saw how active I was during my pregnancy and how well I ate. […] THIS POST ISN’T INTENDED TO SET ANY EXPECTATIONS OR TO BE NEGATIVE. WE HAVE ALL DIFFERENT JOURNEYS. I LOVE YOU GUYS.”
Congrats on your baby and your baaawdy Massy!
What do YOU think about Massy Arias’ post-baby baaaawdy???
More Massy on the flip.
Even while 9 months pregnant Massy worked out to stay in shape.
❤️ From us to you guys, Happy Valentines. We send you love, gratitude, and positive vibes today. Thank you for all the support, we adore you guys @willy_beamen // De nosotros a ustedes le mandamos mucho amor en un día tan especial como hoy. Gracias por tanto apoyo, Los adoro. 🎬@sarahorbanicphotos #happyvalentinesday #childofgod #hijadecristo #valentinesday
Happy Wednesday 🤰🏽🕺🏾 Today's workout dancing our way to 37 weeks of #pregnancy. @willy_beamen Tag a friend you'd like to be silly with! Fitness can come in so many ways and dancing is one of those things I'll be doing because to stay active. Not only it is fun, but after a few minutes, the sweat was real. So don't stop moving. You don't have to hit the gym every time, JUST MOVE! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #fitpregnancy #childofGod #fitmom ____________________________________________________________ Feliz Miércoles mi gente🤰🏽🕺🏾 La rutina de hoy celebrando las 37 semanas de embarazo con mi chocolate @willy_beamen. Esta bebe ya casi está por llegar así que menciona a tu pareja, y dale! El ejercicio viene de muchas maneras y el baile no solo es bueno para el alma, pero la sudada que dimos fue 🤣🙌🏽💥 bomba.com! No tienes que siempre ir al gym, si no puedes, tu meta es MOVERTE! #hijadecristo
MONDAY CHALLENGE, BACK AT IT 😜💪🏽 Total body cable WOD. #38weekspregnant @djkhaled @beyonce WE SHINING 🙏🏽. Train smart to build coordination, balance, core strength, and overall dopeness. Your body can move in so many ways. Looks easy, but give it a try and you'll feel every muscle in your body working. #djkhaled #beyonce #shining #mondaymotivation #childofGod _____________________________________________________________ RETO DEL LUNES, DALE 😜💪🏽 Entrenamiento de cuerpo completo usando máquina de cables. [Menciona a un amigo] Tu cuerpo se puede mover de tantas maneras y entrenar inteligentemente te darán más balance, coordinación, fuerza abdominal, y claro, te verás como un ninja. Así que ponle atención a esta rutina, la hago ver un poco fácil, pero sentirás todos tus músculos trabajando para realizar cada movimiento que te muestro. 11 días para las 40 semanas, esta niña ya está mostrando su persistencia 🤷🏾♀️🤣 WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo
Safe Ab routine for any trimester during pregnancy. Even if not pregnant this is a basic routine to build true core strength. Tag a friend and read below @mawarriors These three exercises will build strength, stability, coordination, balance, and flexibility. 1. The bird dog: strengthens back extensors helping you carry that baby with less pain. Make sure hips are neutral and glutes are engaged. 2. Side plank (💕modified on your third trimester. Check how I put my leg in front of me to relieve weight being lifted): works your entire abdominal wall. Make sure your hips don't sag to the floor. 3. Cat Cow: is so great during your 3rd trimester to increase flexibility of the spine and releasing lower back pain. Perfect finisher of this awesome routine. Inhale as you pull your abs towards your spine, and slowly exhale stretching your abs. Video is sped up. Try to focus on engaging your muscles and connecting with each breath. Repeat 3-4 times holding the exercises for three full long breaths. WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #ma30day #mawarrior #childofgod #pregnancyworkout #37weekspregnant _____________________________________________________________ Una rutina de abdominales segura para todos los trimestres de embarazo. Crea fuerza, estabilidad, flexibilidad, coordinación, y balance hasta si no estás embarazada/o lol!
Can't wait for the day I can tell her there is NOTHING that can stop her 💚💗 Will never forget this shoot, thank you @simonneedhamphotography// No puedo esperar el día cuando le pueda decir que nada puede interrumpir sus sueños y metas. Nunca olvidaré estos momentos. #healthypregnancy #pregnant #childofGod #hijadecristo
Happy Tuesday guys 🤸🏾♂️! Let's get bendy! @mawarriors Tag a friend! So it feels like I've been pregnant forever, I got three more weeks to prepare for a water birth with no interventions, but this body I've been nurturing. Here is an awesome routine I put together, be mindful I was somehow "very flexible" so me using resistance to increase the intensity of my stretch might only apply to people who are already very flexible. The focus here are hamstrings, coconuts, and hips •Video was sped up to 2x. All movements were done in slow motion, LITERALLY•I foamed rolled before stretching. •started at my feet and worked 2 mins per body part. •I stretch my hamstrings and glutes before opening up my hips. • when stretching hamstrings make sure both feet are facing forward and hips are square. WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #stretching #ma30day #mawarrior #childofgod #37weekspregnant #pregnant _____________________________________________________________ Feliz martes mi gente 🤸🏾♂️ A estirarnos se ha dicho! Menciona a un amigo. Siento que he estado embarazada por tanto tiempo. Tres semanas más para un parto en agua sin intervenciones, más que este cuerpo al que he estado preparando cautelosamente. Aquí está una rutina para abrir los de Morales, los cocos, y las caderas. Tengan en cuenta que yo ya era bien flexible y usar resistencia para incrementar la intensidad del estiramiento, aplicará para personas que ya son bien flexibles. •El video fue adelantado 2X. Todos los estiramientos fueron hechos bien pausados. Tips: Nunca redondeen la espalda al tratar de estirar los femorales, manteniendo las caderas neutrales con los dos pies siempre viendo hacia adelante. •Estirar los glúteos antes de estirar las caderas. WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo
