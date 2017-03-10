Woman Arrested For Transporting Old Man’s Corpse From NY To Arkansas In Suitcase

Woman Arrest For Taking Man’s Corpse From New York To Arkansas In Suitcase

Police in both New York state and Arkansas are trying to figure out what the hell is going on with a woman, a dead body and a suitcase.

According to DailyMail, Virginia Colvin has been arrested for transporting an elderly man’s dead body inside a suitcase from upstate New York to Arkansas.

The body was found at a farm not far from Little Rock and from what they can tell, is a man who died in Johnstown, New York.

There is no foul play suspected, in fact the cops believe the man died of natural cause, but they have no idea why this woman would drive the body so far just to leave it at a random farm.

Virginia Colvin is facing a charge of corpse abuse.

Image via Instagram/YouTube