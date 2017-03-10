Teen Terrorist: GA High School Student Threatens To “Exterminate All N-gg-rs” On Snap Chat

Cobb Teen Punished For Racist Snap Chat Threats

A Cobb county teen was punished this week after making some pretty serious threats towards black people according to AJC. The terroristic comments were made during a snapchat rant and one parent who caught wind of it, grabbed it and posted it to Facebook. In the rant, the student talked about wanting slavery back and wishing all black people were never created. In another part of the rant, he wished he was “the person who shot Abraham Lincoln”.

A letter was sent to parents from the school about the incident. “The North Cobb High School administration and staff does not condone this type of profane and bigoted behavior in our school,” was stated. “The message was deplorable and we denounce everything about it. We take this matter very seriously and we are addressing it in accordance with Cobb County School District policies and procedures.

“We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here and that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. This must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

North County High School says they are investigating the incident and assures the student is being dealt with but fails to give details on the student’s punishment, citing ‘privacy issues’ as a concern. Someone needs to press charges against this kid! He wants to wipe out black people and he gets protection?? Those are some serious threats. What kind of punishment do you think he deserves?