Baller Brawl: Khloé Kardashian Tried Introducing Tristan Thompson To Lamar Odom And Isht Went Left

Brawlin Ballers: Khloé’s Ex-Husband And New Boyfriend Aren’t Fans Of Each Other

We’re not sure why Khloé ever thought this was a good idea, but apparently, she had the brilliant plan to introduce ex-hubby Lamar Odom to her new boo Tristan Thompson. It didn’t go well according to Radar Online reports.

“Khloe arranged for the guys to meet at her home a few weeks ago, because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar and thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized,” said an insider.

Turns out civilized was far from how things went as her 37-year-old ex-husband showed up with a “couple of his buddies” and things went bad fast, according to a source for the tabloid.

“She didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return,” said the insider. “Lamar’s friends had to pull them off each other once things got really bad. Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

SMH. Lamar was just on TV a few weeks ago saying he wanted her back. Why would she EVER think this was a good idea? You think maybe she was sick of being insecure over Tristan’s baby mama and wanted him to get a taste of what it feels like?

