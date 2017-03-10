Bye Satan! Judge Resigns After Asking Rape Victim To “Why Didn’t You Keep Your Knees Together?”

Judge Quits After Harsh Comments To Rape Victim

Canadian federal Justice Robin Camp resigned Thursday after asking an alleged rape victim during a sexual assault trial “why didn’t you just keep your knees together?”. The woman, who was 19 at the time, alleged that a 29-year-old man raped her in the bathroom at a party, after following her. Alcohol was involved in the incident. The comments came during the 2014 trail, the judge questioned the victim harshly about whether she had done enough to stop the alleged incident from happening. He also told the alleged victim that “sometimes sex and pain go together, according to The Guardian.

He’s since been under fire with complaints from people who say he crossed the line . A 14 month investigation popped off after that to determine whether the judge was in the wrong. Finally after much scrutiny from the public, Robin Camp submitted his resignation and has apologized to “everyone who was hurt”.