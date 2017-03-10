Shake That Thang: Serena Williams Dances In Her Bra And Tights

Serena Williams Can’t Stop Dancing! Tennis Champ Shakes It For Bra Ad

Serena Williams just can’t stop dancing. The tennis champ just posted her latest ad for Berlei, an Australian sportswear company who make the sports bras she claims to have worn for over 18 years. Wearing just a Berlei bra and black tights Serena does a ‘Flashdance’ inspired dance to Billy Idol’s song “Dancing With Myself” before turning to the camera with a smile.

She looks beautiful doesn’t she?

Proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @Brawnybrand by honoring those who continue to break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender. Learn more about these incredible women on Brawny.com. #Ad A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Serena has been raking in the shmoney this week. She posted an ad for Brawny on International Women’s Day, proclaiming that ‘Strength Has No Gender’.

Can’t blame her for collecting them coins! Weddings get expensive. Then again, she is marrying a billionaire tech baller.

BTW we can’t wait for this wedding. Hopefully Serena will share some photos once she begins the planning process.

Congrats Serena on all your love, success and happiness!