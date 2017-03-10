Daycare Worker Arrested After Missing 5 Year-Old Is Found Begging For Food

Missing Child Found After Daycare Worker Fails To Drop Her Home Safely

via Fox 5

A 5 -year-old Far Rockaway Queens girl is reunited with her family after she strolled into a super market hungry, looking for food. Essiah Miller was under the supervision of daycare workers the last time her aunt, who is her guardian, saw her. The daycare worker had dropped Essiah to home home but failed to make sure anyone was there to care for the child. That’s when police assume the pre-schooler wondered off. Around 6:30pm the girl wondered into a supermarket where workers noticed she was alone and contacted police.

Trimeka Crum, the daycare’s 35-year-old worker, was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child. Super scary situation that could’ve ended off worse. Why wasn’t anyone home to greet and care for the child in the first place??

Image Credit: Fox 5 News