HBCUs Join Forces For $1.5M Black Male Teacher Training Initiative



A lil positivity…

HBCUs Launching Black Male Teacher Initative

Some of the nation’s pivotal private and public historically black colleges are banding together to take action.

Five HBCUs are joining force to bring positive black role models to the nation’s classrooms According to HCBU Digest, Southern University, Tuskegee University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Alcorn State University and Claflin University are participating in Project Pipeline Repair: Restoring Minority Male Participation and Persistence in Educator Preparation Programs (Project PR).

The program which has a $1.5 million funding, will work with black males beginning in their junior year of high school to interest them in taking a teaching career path.

The money is courtesy of a three-year grant awarded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The program aims to eliminate social and economic barriers that limit college education and also contributes to the lack of black men in classrooms.

This is great news for young black men who want to attend college to become teachers.

What do YOU think about the black male teacher initiative???