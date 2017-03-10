Pissy Prejudice: Murdered KKK Leader Reeked Of Cat Pee Before His Death



God don’t like ugly!

Murdered KKK Leader Smelled Like Cat Pee For Years

New details about the KKK leader who was allegedly murdered by his wife and his stepson are emerging, and they’re the cat’s meow.

As previously reported Missouri Klan leader Frank Ancona was recently found dead after local law enforcement discovered a body near a bank of the Big River.

Ancona was a self-proclaimed “Imperial Wizard” of a KKK chapter near St. Louis who threatened “lethal force” against Black Lives Matter protesters following the death of Mike Brown.

And now after his wife Malissa Ancona and his stepson Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. were booked on first-degree murder charges, Missouri’s RiverFrontTimes is running a piece on him.

In it, the paper reveals details on Frank’s life including deets on the home he shared with his wife.

According to The Times, the “Imperial Wizard” had a daily problem; he smelled like cat piss. So much so that it permeated from his clothes and his mustache.

“Frank Ancona, the imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, smelled like cat piss. The stench clung to the 51-year-old’s graying hair and mustache. It seeped into the fabric of his clothes and hung on him like a blanket. He was unhappy about it, but he did not seem to know what to do.



[…] Malissa Ancona, 44, seemed intent on turning their home into a giant kennel. It was well-known that the bleach blonde ran an off-the-books — some would say infamous — animal rescue. Dozens of cats and two dogs shared 1,000 square feet with the Klansman and his wife. They nested in piles of dirty clothes, pawed through open garbage and kicked litter across the floors. A neighbor estimates as many as 70 cats lived there during peak times.”

Welp! Rot in piss, my guy…

What do YOU think about this KKK leader’s pissy problem???

