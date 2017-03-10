Trick Please: Former Faux News Becky Megyn Kelly Wants To Be “The Next Oprah”

Megyn Kelly Wants To Become The New Oprah Winfrey On NBC

Megyn Kelly has about as much chance at becoming “the next Oprah” as Rachel Dolezal has to be a Black woman.

However, that appears to be the mission that the former Fox News news anchor is on. According to PageSix, Kelly is weary of being an abrasive beyotch and would much rather pivot to being someone more positive and useful to the society at large.

Says a “source”:

“There was a lot of tough news to report on her show at Fox News. A lot of combative interviewing, going after people. Doing that every night was difficult. Megyn feels she has more to offer. She wants to help people the way Oprah did, and do something more positive. She’ll be focusing on issues and bringing in real people as well as celebrities. Plus, she has a sense of humor and she wants to use that.”

This isn’t an “ah ha” moment for Kelly, based on what she told Variety in 2015, she’s been plotting on Oprah’s territory:

“Barbara Walters has retired, Diane Sawyer left her anchor role. Oprah has moved to the OWN network and is doing a different thing now. So why not me?” The source added, “Megyn will have the Sunday night show on NBC to scratch that itch. That’s where you’ll see the big interviews and stories.”

Would you tune in to 2 hours of Megyn Kelly’s “Fix My Life” every Sunday night?

Image via WENN