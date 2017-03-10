Keeping It Real? A Gallery Of Rappers Accused Of Getting Body Work Done

1 of 17 ❯ ❮

Rappers Who Had Surgery Nicki Minaj made news when she accused Remy Ma of being a hypocrite for also having plastic surgery after accusing Nicki of doing the same. This made us think…who else has been accused of getting work done, true or otherwise? Let’s investigate.

Drake – Joe Budden said Drake basically got a tummy tuck to get that new musclebound swag.

Drake before

Eminem – He’s been accused of having botox done but no one has confirmed.

Eminem before

Remy Ma – Nicki Minaj just said Remy was getting work done while shaming her on the other side.

Nicki Minaj – Sometimes it’s more than an accusation

Nicki before

Lil Kim – Definitely some work getting done

Lil Kim before

Lola Munroe – She had that donk before she started rapper and, well, it’s still there.

Iggy Azalea – The deflated donk accusations have been around since the beginning.

Queen Latifah – She got a breast reduction

Nya Lee – She got her donk done admittedly

Nas – This is pretty generic but he got his chipped tooth fixed.

Kid Cudi – He got his whole grill redone