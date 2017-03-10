Keeping It Real? A Gallery Of Rappers Accused Of Getting Body Work Done

Rappers Who Had Surgery

Nicki Minaj made news when she accused Remy Ma of being a hypocrite for also having plastic surgery after accusing Nicki of doing the same. This made us think…who else has been accused of getting work done, true or otherwise? Let’s investigate.

Drake – Joe Budden said Drake basically got a tummy tuck to get that new musclebound swag.

Drake before

eminem dad

Eminem – He’s been accused of having botox done but no one has confirmed.

Eminem before

Remy Ma – Nicki Minaj just said Remy was getting work done while shaming her on the other side.

Nicki Minaj – Sometimes it’s more than an accusation

    Nicki before

    Lil Kim – Definitely some work getting done

    Lil Kim before

    lola

    Lola Munroe – She had that donk before she started rapper and, well, it’s still there.

    Iggy Azalea – The deflated donk accusations have been around since the beginning.

    AKM-GSI Queen Latifah friends Los Angeles Clippers eating fries and chicken nuggets

    Queen Latifah – She got a breast reduction

    Nya Lee – She got her donk done admittedly

    Nas – This is pretty generic but he got his chipped tooth fixed.

    Kid Cudi – He got his whole grill redone

    LL Cool J – He’s been accused of getting work done but he hasn’t confirmed or denied it.

