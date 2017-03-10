Did Blac Chyna Just Shade Kylie Jenner Again On Instagram?

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Blac Chyna Sparks Rumors She’s Feuding With Kylie Jenner Again

Just when you thought Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna had put their differences aside… It appears that somebody has decided to be petty again. Chyna and Kylie have a lot in common, and not just Tyga’s bodily fluids. They both have appeared on reality TV, they both have had work done and they both make money from shilling everything from laxative tea to waist cinchers. In fact — they both posted ads for Fashion Nova this week…

Here’s the one Kylie posted:

Obsessed with my @fashionnova set 💜Get it at FashionNova.com 😍 #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Pretty standard Kylie Jenner selfie right?

Chyna posted a photo of Instagram celeb Baddie Winkle rocking the same get up.

But she deleted it today.

Several folks in the comments section said Chyna is bitter because of Kylie taking Tyga and King from her. Do you agree?

Do you think she was intentionally being messy?

Here’s the OG Baddie Winkle post:

stealing your man in my @fashionnova 🌹 A post shared by badddiiie 💖🌈✨💖🌈✨ (@baddiewinkle) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Who Wore It Best?

LOL — if Kylie’s not careful that’s exactly what her future may look like.

Hit the flip for more from Chyna’s gram.

