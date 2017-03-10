Are You Feelin EJ Johnson’s Sashay Strangé Steez?

EJ Johnson Serves Plenty Of Face And Bawwwdy At Dinner At Catch

EJ Johnson stepped out in West Hollywood for dinner at Catch Restaurant with a fully beat face and his collarbones on fleek. Looks like EJ was rocking a full body sheer stocking paired with a long black maxi with two slits in the front. You like? EJ has previously denied speculation that he had plans to transition to a woman, but continues to wear women’s clothes and makeup. Guess that’s just his way of expressing himself through fashion.

Here’s another angle. All jokes aside, EJ has a closet full of great items. Pass the murses EJ. Wonder if he has to get his heels custom made. EJ is damn near 7 feet tall. He probably wears at least a size 13.

No disrespect to EJ or the queen Grace Jones but his style totally gives us Grace in “Boomerang”. Sashay strangé!

SplashNews