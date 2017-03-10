#RegretInYourTears Safaree Shares His Thoughts On Nicki’s Remy Ma Diss
Safaree Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Remy Ma Disses
After already laughing at Remy Ma’s lethal diss to his ex, Safaree Samuels’ got something to say about Nicki’s clap back.
As previously reported after Remy released her “ShETHER” diss, Safaree Samuels responded by stating that he’s turning his phone off…
before being spotted laughing at the track.
Now he’s giving Nicki some advice after she released “No Frauds” and dared Remy to release a hit in 72 hours. https://www.instagram.com/p/BRc1xwnh1lS/?taken-by=nickiminaj&hl=en
While the Barbz have been showering Onika with praise, Safaree thinks she needs to work on her production.
And despite fan criticism…
he’s standing by his word.
WELP, at least he wasn’t too shady.
Meanwhile Nicki’s shade to Remy is still ongoing.
Hit the flip.
Remember when we told you that Nicki dragged Rah Ali into her Remy beef? Well know she’s liking Rah’s pictures and leaving the “bad a** b***” encouraging comments.
P E T T Y.