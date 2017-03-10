RegretInYourTears Safaree Shares His Thoughts On Nicki’s Remy Ma Diss

You knew this was coming…

Safaree Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Remy Ma Disses

After already laughing at Remy Ma’s lethal diss to his ex, Safaree Samuels’ got something to say about Nicki’s clap back.

As previously reported after Remy released her “ShETHER” diss, Safaree Samuels responded by stating that he’s turning his phone off…

Been flying all day but Be fly all days…**sidenote** im turning my phone off allllll day today 😩😩😩😩 #stuntgang 📸 @prvncek A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 (@iamsafaree) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

before being spotted laughing at the track.

Lmaoooo everywhere Safaree went yesterday they were playing #shether and he finally cracked. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RoYSnd0z51 — ✭ Ms. Alyce ✭ (@GloUpElite) February 26, 2017

Now he’s giving Nicki some advice after she released “No Frauds” and dared Remy to release a hit in 72 hours. https://www.instagram.com/p/BRc1xwnh1lS/?taken-by=nickiminaj&hl=en

While the Barbz have been showering Onika with praise, Safaree thinks she needs to work on her production.

And despite fan criticism…



he’s standing by his word.

WELP, at least he wasn’t too shady.

Meanwhile Nicki’s shade to Remy is still ongoing.

