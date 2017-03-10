The STRESS: Frantic Mom Scrambles To Snatch Interview-Crashing Children Off Of Live TV [Video]
Robert Kelly’s Children Crash His Live Television Interview On BBC
Sociology professor Robert Kelly was all business in mid-interview on BBC discussing the ramifications of Sourth Korean President, Park Geun-hye, being removed from power when all-of-a-sudden his children decided it was play time.
The mom’s panicked reaction is one many parents can probably related to.
It’s also f**king hilarious.
Kids, man. LMAO.
