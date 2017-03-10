The STRESS: Frantic Nanny Scrambles To Snatch Interview-Crashing Children Off Of Live TV [Video]

Robert Kelly’s Children Crash His Live Television Interview On BBC

This lady is SO worried she’s about to get fired from her job on live television.

Sociology professor Robert Kelly was all business in mid-interview on BBC discussing the ramifications of Sourth Korean President, Park Geun-hye, being removed from power when all-of-a-sudden his children decided it was play time.

The nanny’s reaction is an example of the panic we’ve all had when we’ve messed up at our job and fear the worst.

It’s also f**king hilarious.

Kids, man. LMAO.

Image via YouTube