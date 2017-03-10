BOSSIP Premiere: Harlem R&B Singer Ran Christian Drops “Dead Or Alive”

Up & Coming Singer Wants To Bring Real R&B Back

Ran Christian channels a James Bond theme in the video for his new single, “Dead or Alive.”

The Harlem native said the song – produced by French Montana’s producer Rick Steel – is about someone wanting another person so badly that they’ll take them any way they can.

“The concept of the video was a James Bond theme,” Christian told BOSSIP. “It’s really simple and not too much scenery…It was a great vibe, and we wanted to try something different.”

Christian, 27, said he grew up listening to Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, Dave Hollister and Usher, and he said he wanted to bring some of that old school feel into his own music.

“I see so many artists come in, a lot of artists that come out, and everything is kind of sounding the same,” Christian said. “I’m not afraid to try new things, and that old sound…I want to bring that sound back.”

“Dead or Alive” is on his mixtape “Made in Harlem” on datpiff.com, and he said he plans to drop an EP this summer via Rack’d Up Entertainment.