Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Murders Boyfriend By Pouring Bleach Down His Throat Over Petty Argument

Chicago PD

Murder Charge File Against Women Who Forced Bleach Down Boyfriend’s Throat

A Chicago woman did the most heinous thing she could when she couldn’t win an argument with her boyfriend. Jasmine Elder, a 24 year-old Englewood woman, was charged with first murder after she overpowered her boyfriend and forced him to guzzle down bleach, according to Chicago Tribune. Authorities say the incident happened when Elder and Darius Ellis, 26 were having a conversation in a van parked on South Bishop street. The state’s assistant district attorney Joseph Carlson says Jasmine used Ellis’ dreadlocks and knee to hold him down while she forced the toxic substance down his throat.

She grabbed a bottle of bleach and poured it on his face, according to Carlson. Some of the bleach went down his throat, and as Elder left the van, she could hear him yelling that he could not breathe. Carlson added that Jasmine admitted she laughed when informed that the victim might die from swallowing bleach, he died about 2 hours after the incident. Witnesses from the scene called 911 after Ellis collapse from his injuries.

