New Music: Actor/Rapper Tray Chaney Drops “Dedication To Hip-Hop” [AUDIO]

Tray Chaney Releases New “Dedication To HipHop” Track
Fresh off the record breaking (1.4 million viewers) Season 2 Premiere of BOUNCE TV’s hit show “Saints and Sinners” Tray Chaney has just released a new single “Dedication To Hip-Hop” on iTunes , Tidal and Spotify today. The track, which celebrates 35 dope hiphop albums, was produced by Chi-Town producer PinkPoloPro.
“I just want to restore that feeling in hip-hop music,” Tray explained to BOSSIP. “When you hear the beat and you hear the lyrics you actually want to dance and you just feel good! That 90’s feel.”
Check out the track below:
Here are the 35 albums that inspired the song:
1. NAS- it was written
2. JAY Z -blueprint
3. DMX -it’s dark and hell is hot
4. KRS ONE- criminal minded
5. 2PAC-better days
6. SCARFACE- the fix
7. KANYE WEST- college dropout
8. QUEEN LATIFAH- all hail the queen
9. 50 CENT- get rich or die trying
10. THE LOX- money power respect
11. GANG STARR- daily operation
12. PASTOR TROY- by any means necessary
13. TI- paperwork
14. DAS EFX- dead serious
15. DRAKE- so far gone
16. TOO SHORT- cant stay away
17. PUFF DADDY- no way out
18. GETO BOYS- we can’t be stopped
19. PETE ROCK & CL SMOOTH- the main ingredient
20. AZ – pieces of a man
21. BUSTA RHYMES-when disaster strikes
22. E40- in a major way
23. EPMD- strictly business
24. FUGEES- the score
25. LUDACRIS- word of mouth
26. 2PAC- all eyes on me
27. CAMRON- come home with me
28. JUVENILE- g code
29. JUVENILE- 400 degrees
30. ERIC B & RAKIM- paid in full
31. THE ROOTS- before things fall apart
32- GOODIE MOB- soul food
33. J COLE- born sinner
34. 8BALL MJG- on top of the world
35. CYPRESS HILL- till death do us part