New Music: Actor/Rapper Tray Chaney Drops “Dedication To Hip-Hop” [AUDIO]

Tray Chaney Releases New “Dedication To HipHop” Track

Fresh off the record breaking (1.4 million viewers) Season 2 Premiere of BOUNCE TV’s hit show “Saints and Sinners” Tray Chaney has just released a new single “Dedication To Hip-Hop” on iTunes , Tidal and Spotify today. The track, which celebrates 35 dope hiphop albums, was produced by Chi-Town producer PinkPoloPro.

“I just want to restore that feeling in hip-hop music,” Tray explained to BOSSIP. “When you hear the beat and you hear the lyrics you actually want to dance and you just feel good! That 90’s feel.”

Check out the track below:

Get it on iTunes HERE

Here are the 35 albums that inspired the song:

1. NAS- it was written

2. JAY Z -blueprint

3. DMX -it’s dark and hell is hot

4. KRS ONE- criminal minded

5. 2PAC-better days

6. SCARFACE- the fix

7. KANYE WEST- college dropout

8. QUEEN LATIFAH- all hail the queen

9. 50 CENT- get rich or die trying

10. THE LOX- money power respect

11. GANG STARR- daily operation

12. PASTOR TROY- by any means necessary

13. TI- paperwork

14. DAS EFX- dead serious

15. DRAKE- so far gone

16. TOO SHORT- cant stay away

17. PUFF DADDY- no way out

18. GETO BOYS- we can’t be stopped

19. PETE ROCK & CL SMOOTH- the main ingredient

20. AZ – pieces of a man

21. BUSTA RHYMES-when disaster strikes

22. E40- in a major way

23. EPMD- strictly business

24. FUGEES- the score

25. LUDACRIS- word of mouth

26. 2PAC- all eyes on me

27. CAMRON- come home with me

28. JUVENILE- g code

29. JUVENILE- 400 degrees

30. ERIC B & RAKIM- paid in full

31. THE ROOTS- before things fall apart

32- GOODIE MOB- soul food

33. J COLE- born sinner

34. 8BALL MJG- on top of the world

35. CYPRESS HILL- till death do us part