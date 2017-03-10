GOP Goons Quietly Moving Bill Around To Force Workers To Take Genetic Tests

GOP Want To Demand Genetics Results From Company Employees

Imagine being forced to take a genetics test and share all of that deeply personal information, your ethnic make up, your vulnerability to certain diseases and more with a corporation? Stat reports that the GOP is quietly moving a bill around congress that allows just that. House Republicans would let employers demand workers’ genetic test results if it’s passed or risk facing thousands in penalties. This applies to companies that participate “work wellness programs”. These program are considered “voluntary”…unless you don’t participate and then you’re subject to fines.

A 2008 genetics law already in place protects employees from having to provide genetics tests. During the Obama administration, The ACA allowed companies charge employees 30 percent, and possibly 50 percent, more for health insurance if they declined to participate in the “voluntary” wellness programs. They typically include cholesterol and other screenings; health questionnaires that ask about personal habits, including plans to get pregnant; and sometimes weight loss and smoking cessation classes.

