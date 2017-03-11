Exclusive: Mr. Papers Talks Coming Out Of Retirement, Co-Parenting With Lil Kim & New Music

Bronx Rapper’s New Single “Celine” Featuring Tory Lanez

Mr. Papers is back on New York’s music scene after a Miami sabbatical to clear his head from clashes with his daughter’s mother, Lil’ Kim.

Mr. Papers spent nine months in “retirement” in Miami after fighting with Lil’ Kim, and Papers – real name Jeremy Neil – is back in New York City producing new music.

“I was tired,” the 28-year-old told BOSSIP. “I had to clear my mind, get my mind right, so now, we good.”

He said he’s got a new support team, and is focused on putting New York hip-hop back on the map and co-parenting his little girl, Royal Reign, two.

“I left out of frustration because me and my baby mama were going through it,” Papers explained. “We ended up fighting and I ended up leaving for Miami…But, we’re good now.”

The Bronx rapper said he’s now in a better place with Lil Kim, but that’s not stopping him from seeking joint physical custody of the girl.

“I’m going for her,” he said. “I just had to get myself situated.”

Papers said he has been back in New York since Christmas, and just released his trap-inflected new single, “Celine,” featuring singer Tory Lanez. The father said “Celine” is off of his new album “Transition,” which drops this spring, and has artists on it like Kevin Gates and Tank. He said he also has plans to collaborate with Fat Joe, Jeremih and Tony Yayo.

“It’s like my favorite song,” he said of “Celine.” “It’s hot, and he’s a talented young man…It’s cool. It’s a real summertime banger.”

Listen to “Celine” here: