Study Shows White Women Bystanders Less Likely To Intervene If A Black Woman Gets Raped

Study: Black Rape Victims Less Likely To Get Help From White Bystanders

Surprise, surprise.

White collegiate women are less likely to help black women at risk of rape based on a study conducted recently by Psychology Of Women Quarterly. The study included 160 white college women who were giving a scenario and asked how they would respond. The female undergrads read about attending a party where they saw a sober man lead an intoxicated woman into a private bedroom.

In some versions on the story the victim had a distinctly black sounding name (LaToya) and in other versions it was a white sounding name (Laura). As reported, In identical scenarios the women were less likely to intervene for the women with black sounding names.

This is a stunning revelation (kinda), especially since white college women are usually considered more liberal and “allies” in feminism but, I guess we got it twisted!