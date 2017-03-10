Oh No! Pregnant Ciara Involved In L.A. Car Crash



Get well soon CiCi!

Ciara Involved In Car Crash

While in her third trimester with Russell Wilson’s baby, Ciara’s been involved in a car crash. Details are skimpy but TMZ reports that the songstress was driving in L.A. and preparing to make a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of her car.

Witnesses also tell TMZ that Ciara was clutching her chest and her shoulder after the accident but was walking and talking on the phone after the incident.



This story is still developing and we’ll keep you posted on any updates.



We’re sending best wishes to Ciara and her baby.

Harper’s Bazaar/TMZ/Instagram