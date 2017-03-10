Bye Rita: Tyra Banks Allegedly Wants Bland Brit Rita Ora To Say Cheerio To ‘Top Model’ Gig

Tyra Banks To Give Rita Ora The Boot After Flop ANTM Season?

OK! Magazine is reporting that fashion model mogul and TV producer Tyra Banks is fed up with ‘basic’ Brit Rita Ora for sinking this past season’s “Top Model” ratings. In 2016, Rita Ora took over as the face of the past successful model reality contest show but, after a strong start, ratings plummeted. According to OK’s source, Tyra is upset with Rita’s contribution to the show, citing that she “couldn’t handle it”. The 26 year-old was “not ready for the position Tyra anticipated.”

America’s Next Top Model just finished airing it’s 23rd season with winner India Gants. There is no word yet on whether there will be another season or if Ora will be around to continue as host. Do you thing Rita Ora’s hosting is to blame for rating dropping on the show?