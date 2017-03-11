Delusional: Barbz Are Convinced Nicki Minaj Dropped Hot Fire And They’re Getting Clowned Too

Barbz Are Out Of Control

Nicki Minaj’s responses to Remy Ma went off about as well as a fart in an elevator. She was panned for her attempt at a clap back by pretty much everyone. With the exception of one group of people: the Barbz.

Yo these people are pissed at Nicki and the Barbz 😭😂😂😂 … We must be doing something right because why y'all so damn pressed 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MDTDQ5a5FA — Shonda (@nickiscarebear) March 10, 2017

Regardless of how bad the song was and how many people are trashing Nicki, the Barbz insist the song “went over our heads.” Well, now they’re getting clowned too. Because, well, they deserve it, dammit.