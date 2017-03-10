Florida Crazies: Masked Gunman Robs Blood Bank And Yells Out “I’m Hungry!”

Armed Robber Sticks Up Florida Blood Bank With Cannibalistic Exclamation

The Sheriff’s office in Broward County is looking for a nutjob who ran up in a blood bank looking for easy money according to ABCLocal10.

As if that isn’t terrifying enough, the employees at the bank say the man exclaimed “I’m hungry!” after pointing the gun at them.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

What could you possibly be hungry for inside a blood bank?

Hell nah.

Image via ABCLocal10