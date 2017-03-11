Starlet Adriyan Rae Talks New Netflix Film “Burning Sands” About Hazing In Black Frats

Hazing Fraternity Drama “Burning Sands” Was Released March 10 On Netflix

Actress Adriyan Rae tackles a serious, and often taboo subject in her new movie “Burning Sands.”

The film, which stars Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris and Trevor Jackson, tells the story of a young man pledging a fictional African-American fraternity, and the horrors of the hazing that he has to endure.

“The main character is going on line for a fraternity, and he has to decide if what he has to go through is worth it,” Rae told BOSSIP. “It’s a movie about fraternities, brotherhood and trying to promote non-hazing.”

Rae said that although the film has intense scenes and has faced some backlash from people in frats and sororities, the movie sheds light on the hazing problem that is still occurring on college campuses around the country.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy behind it,” Rae said, adding that the director is a member of Omega Psi Phi. “Let’s bring light to it so people don’t have to go through it. People are literally dying over this.”

In the movie – which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January – Rae plays Candy, a feminist whose best friend is the sexually free Toya, a love interest.

The actress said she’s proud of the fact that the movie doesn’t portray it’s black female characters as monolithic, and said she was thrilled to work with Woodard, who gave her pointers on making it in the film industry.

“She told me what to do with acting, how to uphold my morals in the industry,” Rae said. “She was so sweet, so wise, I can’t say enough positive things about her. It was great working with her.”

Rae said now she’s got a few projects in the pipeline, but was coy on specifics.

“There are things that are in talks and in the works, but I can’t let the cat out of the bag yet!” she said.