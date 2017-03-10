New Video: B.O.Y. “Winning” [VIDEO]

Atlanta Trio B.O.Y. Drops “Winning” Video

You can call them B.O.Y., but don’t call them a girl group. This R&B/Hip Hop/Soul trio “Be Only You’ is redefining the term for a new generation with their new single “Winning,” which is now available at all digital retailers via Akademy Records. You can check out their debut video below.

Their latest single stands out amongst today’s contemporary R&B tracks; showcasing the trio’s talent for writing, composing and vocal technique. A modern day love song that celebrates the honeymoon period of a romantic relationship.

“Winning is about a woman recognizing her partners worth. Sometimes it’s up to us to be encouraging, we see you fellas! “Winning” is how your partner should make you feel, like you won the lottery!” says the trio about the song.

Each of the girls—Gianni Chapman, Miesha Green and Summer Killen—possess their own style, flow and personality. Bringing their raw edge to the collective, the young women exemplify individuality; lending true meaning to their name B.O.Y., “Be Only You.” Hailing from various parts of the country—Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia—the group relocated to Atlanta shortly after forming. The group has been training, rehearsing and recording with plans to put out a project this summer.

“Winning” eSingle

iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1212037905?ls=1&app=itunes

Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1212037905

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/609y2R0OJGmM7yuTRQFwQ4

Tidal: http://tidal.com/us/store/album/71057457

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Winning-Explicit-B-O-Y/dp/B06XD5GMXQ

Googleplay: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/B_O_Y_Winning?id=Bau7cnws6kglkieeczy36hfqhvi

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/boytillwedie/winning

For more information visit: http://www.officialboy.net

Photo Credit: Nikko Lamere