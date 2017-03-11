Jay Z And Beyonce Reportedly Opening New Official Beyhive Sanctuary Restaurant In LA

The Carters Opening LA Restaurant

As if the Carters didn’t have enough money already…the two are reportedly jumping into a new business venture.

Love B. Scott exclusively reports that sources close to the couple confirm that they have purchased the location of the former Cat and Fiddle on Sunset Blvd and are currently re-developing the site with their own unique culinary vision.

As for the cuisine, the theme, and the name of the new food spot these two are opening…we have no clue. In true Carter family fashion, the details are being kept under wraps, and we’ll know as soon as they decide we need to know.

But to give you a better idea of what it could look like, sort of, here’s what Cat and Fiddle’s outdoor area looked like:

There’s definitely a lot that they could do with the space! And just by virtue of the spot being associated with them, we know there will be a line around the block to get in the moment they’re open for business.

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI