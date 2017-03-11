Nicki Minaj Taunts “Peasant” Remy Ma, Offers Her Half A Million If She Can Make A Hit Record Over The Weekend
Nicki Minaj Goes At Remy Ma Over Instagram
Nicki Minaj clarified her clapback to Remy Ma…and dug into the beef even deeper with her latest IG posts.
First, Nicki made sure fans caught some extra lines she had for Remy on her track with Lil Wayne “Changed Up,” that may have gotten lost in the shuffle of “No Frauds” hype.
But just to drive the point home, Nicki posted the lyrical breakdown of her Remy diss verse…and explained that she was too busy being booked and fulfilling paid obligations (and high-end socializing) in Paris to bother responding to the Bronx-bound “peasant.” She also challenged her to make a chart-topper by the end of the weekend…or book an interview where the topic of discussion isn’t Nicki.
#NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn't see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘
Oh, and if you’re wondering what Nicki’s referring to with that line about lesser-known NY rapper Lady Luck…here’s the clip of the interview she’s referring to:
Good to know.
Now that you’re all caught up on #Queentime, disses have been broken down, and Nicki has given a Remy a faux ultimatum and cash offer…whose side you got? Is Nicki winning this rap battle in her own 2017 type of way? Or did Remy bury her once and for all?
