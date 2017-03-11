Nicki Minaj Taunts “Peasant” Remy Ma, Offers Her Half A Million If She Can Make A Hit Record Over The Weekend

Nicki Minaj Goes At Remy Ma Over Instagram

Nicki Minaj clarified her clapback to Remy Ma…and dug into the beef even deeper with her latest IG posts.

First, Nicki made sure fans caught some extra lines she had for Remy on her track with Lil Wayne “Changed Up,” that may have gotten lost in the shuffle of “No Frauds” hype.

#ChangedIt ft. @liltunechi A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

But just to drive the point home, Nicki posted the lyrical breakdown of her Remy diss verse…and explained that she was too busy being booked and fulfilling paid obligations (and high-end socializing) in Paris to bother responding to the Bronx-bound “peasant.” She also challenged her to make a chart-topper by the end of the weekend…or book an interview where the topic of discussion isn’t Nicki.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what Nicki’s referring to with that line about lesser-known NY rapper Lady Luck…here’s the clip of the interview she’s referring to:

#PressPlay: The #LadyLuck interview #NickiMinaj was referring to where she says #RemyMa has been allegedly hating on #NickiMinaj since she was in jail … thoughts? Via @hiphopdx A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Good to know.

Now that you’re all caught up on #Queentime, disses have been broken down, and Nicki has given a Remy a faux ultimatum and cash offer…whose side you got? Is Nicki winning this rap battle in her own 2017 type of way? Or did Remy bury her once and for all?

