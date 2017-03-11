Russell Wilson Posts Alternate Ciara Maternity Family Photo…With Some Jeans On Little Future

Russell Wilson Posts Alternate Version Of THAT Pic

The interwebs are still buzzing about Ciara minding her own business and posting a pregnancy pic of her partially undressed family flaunting her baby bump.

With a barrage of ashies and crusties whooping and hollering about Future being “another man’s child” and whatnot…it looks like Russell was feeling he pressure.

Russell posted an outtake of the same shoot featuring the whole family and his hands wrapped around CiCi’s bump…and yes, there was a version of the photo in which Lil Fewtch had a pair of pants on around his Stepfather. Are yall happy now?

Love Always Wins. #Family A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Still, somehow Russel’s face still wasn’t allowed in the picture, but we assume that’s neither here nor there.

Do you feel like this version of the pic is more appropriate, or is Ciara still not allowed to take photos with her child and her husband in the same room without being “disrespectful?”

