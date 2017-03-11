Chris Is The Meance: LAPD Wants To Chat With Ya Man Breezy About His Reckless Lifestyle

LAPD Would Like Chris Brown To Come To The Front Of The Congregation

The LAPD has had enough of Chris Brown and so have his neighbors.

According to TMZ, the boys in blue would like Breezy to come down to the station so they can explain ALL the complaints against him and how is making life Hell for everyone including them.

He has little respect for his neighborhood and even less for the cops. It’s said that there are a bevy of complaints against him including:

-Noise

-Drugs

-Assault

-Riding his vehicles recklessly

Cops main reason for wanting to come to an understanding with Chris is because he’s keeping them from servicing the community:

“Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources.”

It should be stated that there is not a warrant for Chris’ arrest, nor is he obligated to speak to the cops.

Image via WENN