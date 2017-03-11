Twitter Fingers Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say You Wrote My Sh*t”

Nicki Minaj Calls Out PartyNextDoor

Nicki Minaj is trying to defend her pen by blasting PartNextDoor for everyone who’s looking. One of the three tracks she dropped the other night included dancehall-esque sounding song called “Regret In My Tears”, a few people noticed the similarities in Nicki’s song to PND’s signature sound. That’s when he began to favorite people’s comments who noticed.

Nicki was not playing about someone else taking credit for her music, so she decided to go off about the situation.

Ooh, messy. PND ressponded immediately but the tweet has since been deleted. HIt the flip to see what he had to say.