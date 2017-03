Frank Ocean Drops New Track “Chanel” On Blonded Radio

If you’re a Frank Ocean fan then Christmas came a lil early this year. Last night the singer/songwriter took to Beats1 for an impromtu “Blonded Radio” session and dropped off some new music.

This joint called “Chanel” sounds pretty dope. Take a listen below.

Survey says? Hate it or love it???

Image via Tumblr