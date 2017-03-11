G.O.M.D: Muhammad Ali Jr. Detained AGAIN By Customs 2 Weeks After Interrogation Over Muslim Name

Muhammad Ali Jr. Was Again Detained Over His Muslim Name As He Was Leaving D.C.

It’s been exactly 14 days since Muhammad Ali Jr was accosted by immigration authorities at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica with his mother. Ali was interrogated for 20 minutes over his religion and name.

Today, the AP is reporting that Ali was AGAIN stopped and questioned by authorities who wanted to confirm is true identity prior to letting him onto the flight.

Ironically, Ali was stopped as he was leaving Washington, D.C. following a meeting with lawmakers about his experience being detained and question LAST month in Fort Lauderdale!

This s#!t has gotten out of con-f**king-trol!

Says the family lawyer Chris Mancini:

“None of this was happening Wednesday,” Mancini said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon as he was traveling with the Alis. “Going to Washington obviously opened up a can of worms at DHS.”

Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz just happened to be aboard Ali’s flight and had some comments about his poor treatment on Twitter:

On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov. Religiously profiling son of 'The Greatest' will not make us safe pic.twitter.com/KO3IVnRFax — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) March 10, 2017

F**k Donald Trump and everybody who loves him.

