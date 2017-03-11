Ciara Speaks On Her Frightening LA Car Accident

Ciara is breaking her silence on the close call she had while driving the streets of LA yesterday.

If you’ll recall, Ciara’s Mercedes SUV was T-boned by a gray Volvo as she was making a left turn. Fortunately, her car was only struck on the passenger side, so the impact wasn’t directly on Ciara or her baby bump.

Ciara looked relatively unscathed immediately after the incident and was pictured by paparazzi standing unassisted and on the phone (presumably with Russell) immediately after the incident. Russell Wilson confirmed that Ciara and baby were doing well after the news broke.

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

Ciara remained mum on the accident most of the day, but finally opened up yesterday evening on how thankful she was that everything was completely okay with her and the mini-Wilson she’s carrying.

Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017

Thankfully, Mama CiCi and baby Wilson are both doing a-okay, as is the other driver involved in the crash.

We’re glad everyone is good!