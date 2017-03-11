Ciara Speaks On Her Frightening LA Car Accident
Ciara is breaking her silence on the close call she had while driving the streets of LA yesterday.
If you’ll recall, Ciara’s Mercedes SUV was T-boned by a gray Volvo as she was making a left turn. Fortunately, her car was only struck on the passenger side, so the impact wasn’t directly on Ciara or her baby bump.
Ciara looked relatively unscathed immediately after the incident and was pictured by paparazzi standing unassisted and on the phone (presumably with Russell) immediately after the incident. Russell Wilson confirmed that Ciara and baby were doing well after the news broke.
Ciara remained mum on the accident most of the day, but finally opened up yesterday evening on how thankful she was that everything was completely okay with her and the mini-Wilson she’s carrying.
Thankfully, Mama CiCi and baby Wilson are both doing a-okay, as is the other driver involved in the crash.
We’re glad everyone is good!