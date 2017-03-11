In White Folks News: Substance Abusin’ Baller Johnny Manziel Engaged To Wild’n Out Girl Bre Tiesi

Johnny Manziel And Girlfriend Bre Tiesi Engaged To Be Married

Unseasoned vanilla love.

Substance abusin’ baller Johnny Manziel got down on one knee and popped the question to his year-old girlfriend Bre Tiesi in Paris yesterday.

TMZ reports that the two have been dating since 2016 and they have been Frick-and-Frack every since a romantic getaway to…Miami.

Let Johnny tell it, Bre saved him from circling the drain:

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it.”

Congrats to the happy couple. Hopefully Johnny can keep his s#!t together long enough to enjoy being married.

Flip the page to get closer looks at the bride-to-be in all her scantily-clad splendor.

Image via Instagram