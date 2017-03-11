Coupled Up: Mariah Carey Posts Up In Steamy Photo With Back Up Dancer Bae

- By Bossip Staff
Bad & Boujie 😘😂 @bryantanaka

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Share Steamy Smooch

Mariah is feeling bad & boujie with her back up dancer bae, Bryan Tanaka. Mimi has found love and doesn’t care who sees. She posted earlier this week in a hot and steamy french kissing pose with Bryan. ”

"No one knows what it means, but it's provocative … it gets the people going!" 😉

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Last month, Bryan was seen supporting Mimi at a single release party[g6y, were she greeted people woth kisses and enjoyed lobster mac n cheese.

