Coupled Up: Mariah Carey Posts Up In Steamy Photo With Back Up Dancer Bae
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Share Steamy Smooch
Mariah is feeling bad & boujie with her back up dancer bae, Bryan Tanaka. Mimi has found love and doesn’t care who sees. She posted earlier this week in a hot and steamy french kissing pose with Bryan. ”
“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative … it gets the people going!”
Last month, Bryan was seen supporting Mimi at a single release party[g6y, were she greeted people woth kisses and enjoyed lobster mac n cheese.