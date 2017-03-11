Jhene Aiko, Selena Gomez, Tinashe And Ariana Grande Are All Bumping “No Frauds” And Nicki Is Pleased

Nicki Minaj Gets Support From Pop Princesses

While rap fans are iffy (at best) about Nicki Minaj’s tardy clapback against Remy…the pop world is LOVING what they hear.

Nicki posted a compilation video of stars like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jhene Aiko, and Tinashe grooving to her diss track, noting that though they all have the most innocent and sweet faces…they’re each lowkey savages who can really relate.

Well Nicki DID say her aim was to make a hit moreso than to justify Remy with a response…and with these ladies pushing her product to their ‘tween fans…looks like that goal might get accomplished. After all, as she keeps reminding everyone, she’s a chart-topper by nature. Just look at where her three tracks are already:

Do you think Nicki “wins” by placing her diss on a hit while Remy struggles to get iTunes to let her 7-minute frustration dump be sold?

